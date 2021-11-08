Yoon Seok-youl Elected PPP's Presidential Candidate

ⓒKBS News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl won the presidential nomination for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).

At a party convention Friday, the PPP unveiled the outcome of its presidential primary, declaring Yoon the winner.

He grabbed 47-point-85 percent of votes cast in polls of party members and the general public carried out this week. Rep. Hong Joon-pyo garnered 41-point-five percent.

The 60-year-old stepped down as top prosecutor in March and entered politics, becoming the main opposition party’s presidential candidate in just eight months.

In his acceptance speech, Yoon promised to bring about a transfer of power and root out corrupt factions, specifically mentioning the scandal surrounding the Seongnam development project. He also pledged to unify the public and reform established politics.

Yoon said the presidential election will be a fight between himself representing common sense and the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, who stands for absurdity.

Earlier on Monday, minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo announced his bid to run in the presidential election, pledging to secure a future growth engine through the development of cutting-edge science and technology.

Ahn, who is vying for the presidency for a third time, said on Monday that he will end politics based on hatred, lies and the past, and open an era of major transition and innovation.

Through bold restructuring, the minor party leader pledged to name a new deputy prime minister overseeing science and technology and lay the cornerstone for a vaccine sovereign state and a global leader in AI and semiconductors.

Ahn also promised to focus on fulfilling key national tasks and opening an era of technocracy by commissioning specialized government officials to lead the public sector.

As the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to maintain its supermajority in parliament for two more years after the election in March 2022, Ahn pledged to actively operate a consultative body with political parties and hold regular meetings with party leaders should he win.

Ahn also promised to step down if his administration fails to secure 50 percent of public approval midway through his term, or if his party falls short of gaining most of the parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections.