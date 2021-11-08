Moon Declares S. Korea's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals at COP26

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in officially declared that South Korea will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.

Moon made the commitment on Monday in his keynote speech at the annual UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Moon said that the target, a sharp rise of 14 percent from the previous goal, is a very challenging task that requires a drastic reduction in a very short period of time.

The president continued that South Korea also legislated the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Moon additionally announced that South Korea will join the Global Methane Pledge, a global pact to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The president added that South Korea will take a leading role in efforts to restore forests in response to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the Korean Peninsula through forestry cooperation between South and North Korea.

Moon also pledged that South Korea will complete the phase-out of coal-fired power generation by 2050.

After leaving Glasgow, Moon flew to Hungary on Tuesday afternoon for the last leg of his European tour.

He was the first South Korean president to visit the eastern European country since the late former President Kim Dae-jung in 2001.

During the three-day state visit, Moon held summit talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader.

He also held a summit with leaders of the Visegrad Group, which involves the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. It is Korea's second-largest trading partner within the European Union.

Individual talks with each of the members were held alongside the group summit, which is the second of its kind. Also on the schedule was a business forum involving South Korean and Visegrad Group entrepreneurs to encourage exchange and cooperation.

Moon also visited a monument in memory of South Koreans killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest. The president returned home on Friday after the nine-day tour, which also included Italy.