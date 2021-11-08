Menu Content

Jaurim Solo Concert “Eternal Love”

2021-11-08

K-POP Connection

Date: Nov. 26~28

Venue: Olympic Park Olympic Hall


Jaurim will be holding a solo concert titled “Eternal Love” at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park for three day from November 26 to 28. The concert’s title is the same as the group’s latest album, and will feature live performances of new songs but also the groups biggest hits. “Eternal Love” is the group’s 11th full length album, and the group’s first new release in three years. 

