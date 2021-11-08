On the Way to the Airport (11) 알아서 뭐하게?

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 1st~November7th)
2021-11-08
#Drama Lines l 2021-11-08
Lines
은우: 꿈이 뭐였어요?
Eun-woo: What was your dream?
혜원: 그걸 니가 알아서 뭐하게?
Hye-won: Why would you be interested in that?
은우: 딸인데 엄마 꿈 정도는 알아야죠.
Eun-woo: A daughter should at least know about her mom’s dreams.
혜원: 보통 자식들은 엄마 꿈 따위에는 관심 없어.
Hye-won: Most children don’t care about their mom’s dreams.
Expression of the Week
알아서 뭐하게 (Why would (you) be interested (in that)?)
알다 – to know
뭐하게 – 뭐하려고 그래? what are you planning to do?
Casual – 그걸 니가 알아서 뭐하게?
>> This expression can be directly translated as “what will you do (what are you planning to do) if you know something”
>> This expression is used when the speaker is trying to express to the hearer that what he/she is asking is not their concern, or something they do not need to know. In the dialogue, Hye-won is taken aback by her daughter’s question about her dream because she thinks daughters would not be interested in their mom’s dreams.
>>[-게] used in [뭐하게] is similar to [-려고 그래?] which has the underlying meaning that the speaker is taken aback by the other person’s action or words as Hye-won was by her daughter’s question. The expression is colloquial and not recommended for use to elders or people you are not close to.
2021-11-08
2021-10-25
2021-10-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >