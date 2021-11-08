KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 1st~November7th)

ⓒKBS

2021 CHANGWON K-POP WORLD FESTIVAL was aired November 7th and its performance video clips were serviced on KBS WORLD TV YouTube. Among various stages of leading K-Pop celebrities, aespa’s < Next Level > performance video ranked the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 433K views just in four days. Click the link below to enjoy aespa’s special < Next Level > performance along with Seoul’s beautiful nightscape and skyline.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJTTZsXcLdc