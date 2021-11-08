Menu Content

Monsta X releases track list for new EP

2021-11-08

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Monsta X has released the tracklist for their upcoming EP “No Limit.”

The group’s EP will be released on Nov. 19 and will include seven new songs. The lead track is called “Rush Hour.” 

Joohoney contributed to producing “Rush Hour” after also doing so for “Gambler” in their previous album from June. 

“No Limit” will drop Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. through major music outlets. 

