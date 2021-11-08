BTOB’s Lee Min-hyuk drops new solo track





Lee Min-hyuk of boy band BTOB has released a new digital single.

The new track will be Lee’s first solo project since being discharged from the military in September last year.

Lee released his first solo album “Hutazone” in January 2019. The new digital single, “Good Night” was released on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

Lee was involved in both composing and writing the lyrics of the new track.

Lee has been working as part of BTOB’s subunit BTOB 4U since being discharged from military service.