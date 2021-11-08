Jang Won-young to join new girl group

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Jang Won-young, a former member of the now-defunct group IZ*ONE, will join a new girl group named IVE set to debut under Starship Entertainment.

IVE is Starship’s first girl group since Cosmic Girls which debuted in 2016. So far, three out of the six members of the group have been revealed.

According to Starship, the group's name is a short form of "I have."

More information about the group, such as the date of its debut and the title of its debut track, are still under wraps.