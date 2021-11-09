Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

First Snow on Mt. Halla

2021-11-09

News





First Snow on Mt. Halla

Measures to control bamboo growth aimed at reviving biodiversity are enforced at Mt. Halla National Park on Tuesday with Jeju Island mountains reporting the season's first snow. 

 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >