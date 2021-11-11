Menu Content

Black Eagles Mark UN Veterans Memorial Day

2021-11-11

News



Black Eagles Mark UN Veterans Memorial Day

The Air Force's aerobatic team Black Eagles fly above UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan where the "Turn Toward Busan" event was held to commemorate UN troops killed in the Korean War. 

 

(Yonhap News)

