Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1097 | November 12th)





TWICE are coming back with the third studio album < Formula of Love: O+T=<3 > and performing on Music Bank tonight with the title track < SCIENTIST >. According to Nayeon, one of the members of TWICE, < SCIENTIST > is about definition of love and how it is better to do as you want than to reconsider regarding love.





In addition, ONEUS also dropped an EP < BLOOD MOON> on November 9th and started promoting with the title track < LUNA >. ONEUS once again tried on traditional Korean concept after their promotion with < LIT > in 2019. While < LIT > was based on hip-hop, < LUNA > features more oriental sound along with the use of traditional instrument such as Korean pipe.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv