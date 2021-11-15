2021 Paul Kim Tour Concert “Bruising” in Jeonju

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 8th~November14th)
Date: Nov. 27~28
Venue: Sori Arts Center of Jeollabuk-do
Balladeer Paul Kim will be holding an offline concert tour titled “Bruising”. The Jeonju leg of the concert will be held for two days from November 27 to 28 at the Sori Arts Center of Jeollabuk-do Moakdang at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 28. The concert will feature comforting stories and letters written by the audience addressed to themselves, as we all live bruised lives and are all in need of a bit of healing.
