On the Way to the Airport (12) 말이 그렇다는 거지

Lines

효은: 맨날 먹을 수 있는데 내가 해녀 되면.

Hyo-eun: We could eat this every day you know, if I became a haenyeo.

미진: 여긴 이런 거 다 잡아먹어야 돼?

Mi-jin: We have to catch all of this to eat it?

효은: 말이 그렇다는 거지. 이모도 참 유머를 모르네

Hyo-eun: I’m just saying (It’s just a joke). You really don’t have a sense of humor, Auntie Mi-jin.





Expression of the Week

말이 그렇다는 거지 (I’m just saying (It’s just a joke))





되다 – to get to; become; to reach a certain situation or state





Casual – 그렇게 됐어

Semi polite/polite – 그렇게 됐어요/됐습니다





>> This expression is used when a speaker says something about a situation and the hearer asks back about that situation.

>>The situation may be unlikely to occur or what the speaker has said or the example the speaker used could have been an exaggeration, so the hearer is asking back as in making a confirmation and the speaker is making a response.

>>The speaker is usually not speaking about a realistic situation and using “말이 그렇다는 거지” to make sure that the hearer knows that they are not serious.



