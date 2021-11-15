Ateez plans world tour





Ateez is planning to hold a world tour.





Titled “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End” will begin Jan. 7 in Seoul with a three-day concert. The tour will then move to the United States and Europe.





The US leg will include concerts in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and more while the European leg will include stops in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Madrid and more.





The group has recently released the album “Zero: Fever Part. 3” in September.