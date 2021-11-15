Ateez plans world tour

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 8th~November14th)
2021-11-15
2021-11-15
Ateez is planning to hold a world tour.
Titled “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End” will begin Jan. 7 in Seoul with a three-day concert. The tour will then move to the United States and Europe.
The US leg will include concerts in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and more while the European leg will include stops in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Madrid and more.
The group has recently released the album “Zero: Fever Part. 3” in September.
2021-11-15
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >