BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS has won four trophies at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.





During the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday Nov. 14, the group took home awards for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans, taking home the most at the annual ceremony.





BTS became one of just two acts to clinch more than one trophy at this year’s event along with Ed Sheeran who won the Best Song and Best Artist awards.





The annual MTV EMA was held in-person after an online version last year, but BTS did not attend the ceremony.