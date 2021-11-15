BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 8th~November14th)
2021-11-15
2021-11-15
BTS has won four trophies at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.
During the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday Nov. 14, the group took home awards for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans, taking home the most at the annual ceremony.
BTS became one of just two acts to clinch more than one trophy at this year’s event along with Ed Sheeran who won the Best Song and Best Artist awards.
The annual MTV EMA was held in-person after an online version last year, but BTS did not attend the ceremony.
2021-11-15
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >