Song Hye-kyo returns to small screen with new drama series

Actor Song Hye-kyo has made a return to the small screen with her first TV drama series in two years.





“Now We Are Breaking Up” premiered on Friday Nov. 12. The first episode recorded the highest viewership rating of all Friday-Saturday dramas that aired over the two days with an average nationwide rating of 6.4% and a peak of 8.4%.





The series stars Song as a fashion company design team leader and Jang Ki-yong who plays a renowned freelance photographer.