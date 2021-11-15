KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 8th~November14th)
2021-11-15
This week, TWICE’s < SCIENTIST > performance on Music Bank topped the charts on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 1.1M views just in three days. On a stage set that looked like a science lab, TWICE sang about “love”, defining it as something that is not complicated but simple.
Check out TWICE’s comeback performance through the link below and do not miss out Jeongyeon, Momo and Nayeon’s lovely ending fairy moments.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7h_rfsSOl4M
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
2021-11-15
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >