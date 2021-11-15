KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 8th~November14th)

ⓒKBSThis week, TWICE’s < SCIENTIST > performance on Music Bank topped the charts on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 1.1M views just in three days. On a stage set that looked like a science lab, TWICE sang about “love”, defining it as something that is not complicated but simple.

Check out TWICE’s comeback performance through the link below and do not miss out Jeongyeon, Momo and Nayeon’s lovely ending fairy moments.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7h_rfsSOl4M

Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.