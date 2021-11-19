Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1098 | November 19th)





YOUNHA dropped the 6th full-length album < END THEORY > and she is singing the third track, Oort Cloud, on Music Bank tonight. Oort Cloud is a country pop music with rhythmical guitar and tap-dancing sound. Through the lyrics, YOUNHA talks about a story of a spaceship that travels to an unknown world.





Weki Meki also released the 5th EP < I AM ME > with Siesta serving as the title track. Siesta is an electronic and deep house pop music which is about the bright future of Weki Meki. Using the keyword “Siesta” which is a midday nap, Weki Meki sings about their energy and passion.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

