2021-11-23
Moon Endorses LNG as Future Energy Source at FLNG Christening Ceremony
President Moon Jae-in has endorsed liquefied natural gas(LNG) as an outstanding alternative energy source to coal or petroleum, saying the world is eyeing LNG as the future.
At a christening ceremony for a floating liquefied natural gas(FLNG) facility on Monday, Moon said he expects LNG produced from the FLNG to play an important role in the global journey towards carbon neutrality.
The Coral-Sul floating facility can process three-point-four million tons of LNG annually. It was christened about four years after Samsung Heavy Industries won a two-point-five-billion-dollar deal to build the offshore facility. It has departed for waters off Mozambique to take part in the East African nation’s LNG project.
