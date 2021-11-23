ⓒYONHAP News

Moon Endorses LNG as Future Energy Source at FLNG Christening Ceremony





President Moon Jae-in has endorsed liquefied natural gas(LNG) as an outstanding alternative energy source to coal or petroleum, saying the world is eyeing LNG as the future.





At a christening ceremony for a floating liquefied natural gas(FLNG) facility on Monday, Moon said he expects LNG produced from the FLNG to play an important role in the global journey towards carbon neutrality.





The Coral-Sul floating facility can process three-point-four million tons of LNG annually. It was christened about four years after Samsung Heavy Industries won a two-point-five-billion-dollar deal to build the offshore facility. It has departed for waters off Mozambique to take part in the East African nation’s LNG project.