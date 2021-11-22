New Korean series tops Netflix’s list of most-viewed shows

ⓒ NETFLIX

The horror series “Hellbound” has debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s list of most viewed shows.





According to streaming analytics company FlixPatrol, “Hellbound” topped the OTT service’s most-watched list in 24 regions including Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Belgium and Hong Kong on Nov. 19, the day of its release.





It ranked No. 3 in the United States, raising expectations that it could be another global hit like “Squid Game” which became the most-watched Netflix series ever.