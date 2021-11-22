Jessi and Sunmi to collaborate with Ed Sheeran

KBS WORLD presents Stage W
Jessi and Sunmi are collaborating with British musician Ed Sheeran to create a new version of Sheeran’s song, “Shivers.”
The new version of the song will be released on Nov. 24 through major music outlets.
Sunmi posted a brief preview of the remake on her Twitter, featuring images of all three singers along with a short snippet of the song.
