Jessi and Sunmi to collaborate with Ed Sheeran

2021-11-22

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Warner Music Korea

Jessi and Sunmi are collaborating with British musician Ed Sheeran to create a new version of Sheeran’s song, “Shivers.” 


The new version of the song will be released on Nov. 24 through major music outlets. 


Sunmi posted a brief preview of the remake on her Twitter, featuring images of all three singers along with a short snippet of the song.

