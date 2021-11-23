KBS WORLD presents Stage W

ⓒ KBS WORLD

There are not enough opportunities to hear sincere stories about K-POP stars. KBS WORLD’s < Stage W > has prepared this opportunity for you to enjoy their fantastic live performances as well as their stories regarding life and music. Make sure to tune in on Friday, November 26th at 4PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV to meet up with T1419, Billlie, N.Flying and THE BOYZ, along with the guide of our special host BamBam.





ⓒ KBS WORLD

BamBam from GOT7 stood as the host of the show. He invited global K-Pop fans to different stages and stories.





ⓒ KBS WORLD< Stage W > began with Billlie, one of the hottest rookies who just debuted this November from MYSTIC STORY. Sitting in a row of chairs, Billlie sung < FLOWERLD >, which is a slow-tempo song from their debut album. Subsequently, they performed the title track < RING X RING >.





ⓒ KBS WORLD

In addition, T1419, one of the K-Pop rookies who debuted in 2020, performed < 은닉 > and < FLEX >. They also answered to a series of questions related to various keywords starting with “W”.





ⓒ KBS WORLD

ⓒ KBS WORLD

N.Flying came up as the third and performed < Autumn Dream > and < 피었습니다 > professionally as one of the leading K-Pop rock bands. They also showed an outstanding sense of humor during the interview session.





ⓒ KBS WORLD

ⓒ KBS WORLD

Last but not least, THE BOYZ, the K-Pop superstars who are leading the scene these days, stood up on stage to perform < MAVERICIK > and < THRILL RIDE >. As always, they demonstrated strong performance along with charming visuals.





You may check out all of these fantastic stages on < Stage W >, which is aired on Friday, November 26th at 4PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV.