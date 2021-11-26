Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1099 | November 26th)
2021-11-26
SF9 dropped the 10th Mini Album < Rumination > with < Trauma > serving as the title track. < Trauma > is a retro funk and soul music with bold bass and dreamy vocal sound. Through the lyrics, SF9 illustrates on their matured future without trauma.
In addition, Hwasa also released the second single < Guilty Pleasure > after 1 year and 5 months. The title track < I’m a B > is about Hwasa’s inner side, which consequentially turns into a “light” after abandoning obsession and being free.
Music Bank is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
2021-11-26
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >