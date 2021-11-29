ⓒYONHAP News





BTS Becomes First Asian Act Named Artist of the Year at AMAs

http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165736





K-pop boy band BTS has written K-pop history once again, becoming the first Asian act to be named Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards(AMAs).





The seven-member group clenched the category at the 2021 AMAs broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, beating out the likes of Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd.





This marks the first time for - not only a South Korean but also an Asian act to win the top award.





BTS Snags One Grammy Nomination, Snubbed for Record of the Year

http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165782





For the 64th Grammy Awards, however, BTS was not named to compete in the coveted record and song of the year categories, as had been expected.





The K-pop supergroup, though, was nominated again for best pop duo/group performance, in a second consecutive year. The 2022 Grammys will take place on January 31.