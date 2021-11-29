KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 22nd~November 28th)

MC Sunghoon and Wonyoung! MC intro! (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

Music Bank’s two charming hosts, Wonyoung and Sunghoon’s intro ranked the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube this week. Welcoming winter, they both wore pink furry outfits and hosted the show professionally. In particular, Sunghoon’s unprecedented change of hair color also grabbed a lot of viewers’ attention.

