KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 22nd~November 28th)
2021-11-29
MC Sunghoon and Wonyoung! MC intro! (Music Bank)
Music Bank’s two charming hosts, Wonyoung and Sunghoon’s intro ranked the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube this week. Welcoming winter, they both wore pink furry outfits and hosted the show professionally. In particular, Sunghoon’s unprecedented change of hair color also grabbed a lot of viewers’ attention.
Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQPUCO-U9zI
2021-11-29
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >