Samsung Chooses Taylor, Texas for $17 Bln Chip Plant (THU)

It’s official. Samsung Electronics has chosen Taylor, Texas as the site for its new, 17 billion dollar semiconductor manufacturing facility. It marks the largest foreign direct investment for the Lone Star State, and the largest-ever investment for the Korean firm in the U.S.





The new semiconductor fab site would produce advanced chips for mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence adoption. Taylor is some 25 kilometers away from Samsung’s Austin plant.





The tech giant said Taylor will serve as a key location for Samsung’s global semiconductor manufacturing capacity along with its Pyeongtaek production base, and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.





US Officials Welcome Samsung's Investment Plan (THU)

U.S. officials have welcomed the news of Samsung’s new chip plant. In a joint statement Tuesday, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that securing America’s supply chains is a top priority for President Joe Biden and his administration, and credited its cooperation with President Moon Jae-in and Samsung for the project’s confirmation. It said the new factory will help protect supply chains, revitalize the manufacturing base and create good jobs in the U.S.





The investment is expected to create over 65-hundred construction jobs and some two thousand in the high-tech sector.