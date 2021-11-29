BOK Raises Key Interest Rate to 1% (THU)

ⓒYONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to one percent on Thursday, ending a 20-month run of a zero-bound rate meant to protect the economy amid the pandemic.





BOK Chief: 1% Interest Rate Still Accommodative, Won't Affect Recovery

BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday's interest rate hike was “accommodative” and won't hamper economic recovery efforts, hinting at more upward adjustments down the road.





Lee stressed that the rate rise does not overly tax the real economy considering inflation projections and next year's anticipated growth. He said the rate was still below the neutral level as the real rate remains in the minus range with plenty of liquidity.





The governor forecast other major central banks to raise their base rates, noting that the reason behind the hike is not to tighten but to normalize the economy.





BOK Maintains 4% Economic Growth Outlook for This Year

Meanwhile, the bank kept its economic growth outlook of four percent for this year, leaving it unchanged from its August forecast.