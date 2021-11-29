MOON HUMAN RIGHTS

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 22nd~November 28th)
2021-11-29
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-11-28
Pres. Moon Expresses Need for New Standard in Human Rights
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165826
President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for collective efforts to create a new human rights standard in keeping with the changing era.
Marking the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, the president noted the lack of an anti-discrimination law, which he called a challenge for a nation on the road to becoming an advanced nation that ensures fundamental freedom.
Anti-discrimination bills have been submitted to the National Assembly since 2007, but none have passed due to friction among civic groups, lawmakers and religious groups.
