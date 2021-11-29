Chun Doo-hwan death (TUES)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 22nd~November 28th)
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-11-28
Former Pres. Chun Doo-hwan Dies at 90
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165757
Former President Chun Doo-hwan has died at the age of 90.
Chun, who had been suffering from a chronic disease, died at his home in Seoul at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. His passing comes less than a month after the death of his former number-two and successor, ex-President Roh Tae-woo.
Unlike Roh before him, Chun was not given a state funeral.
Pres. Office Sends Condolences on Chun's Death, Regrets Absence of Apology
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165776
The presidential office, while extending its condolences to the bereaved family, noted the disgraced leader had not revealed “the truth of history” to the end. The office expressed its regret for the absence of a sincere apology, in reference to the dictator’s role in the bloody crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju democratic movement.
Chun Doo-hwan seized power in 1979 through a military coup after the assassination of his predecessor, President Park Chung-hee. He ruled the country with an iron fist between 1980 to 1988. As democracy activists resisted his continued rule, he stepped down. By 1996, he and Roh were convicted of mutiny and treason. Chun was sentenced to life imprisonment, later pardoned.
Activists: Chun Doo-hwan's Death Won't Bury Truth
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165768
Upon Chun Doo-hwan’s passing, activists seeking the truth to the May 18 pro-democracy crackdown expressed their deep frustrations. They said Chun's death would not make the truth disappear, and that they will eventually hold principal offenders responsible.
Late Pres. Chun Doo-hwan's Wife Apologizes for Inflicting Pain
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=165868
On the last day of a five-day family funeral, the wife of the late dictator on Saturday offered an apology on behalf of her late husband to those who suffered pain during his reign.
Lee Soon-ja extended her deep apologies, a first by a member of the Chun family, saying her husband used to say that everything was his fault and due to his lack of virtue.
