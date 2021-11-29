2021 Epik High Concert “Epik High Is Here”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 22nd~November 28th)
2021-11-29
2021-11-29
Date: Dec. 17-19
Venue: Olympic Hall, Seoul Olympic Park
According to its music label, Epik High will hold concerts from Dec. 17 to 19 at Olympic Hall, Seoul Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. The trio’s last offline concert was in 2019 while an online concert took place in June.
2021-11-29
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >