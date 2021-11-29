Menu Content

2021 Epik High Concert “Epik High Is Here”

2021-11-29

K-POP Connection

Date: Dec. 17-19

Venue: Olympic Hall, Seoul Olympic Park


According to its music label, Epik High will hold concerts from Dec. 17 to 19 at Olympic Hall, Seoul Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. The trio’s last offline concert was in 2019 while an online concert took place in June.

