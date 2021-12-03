Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1100 | December 3rd)





IVE, the K-Pop rookie girl group who is getting the world’s attention, is going to perform their debut stage on Music Bank this week. IVE consists of six members including former IZ*ONE members, Won-young and Yu-jin. Their debut single < ELEVEN > is a pop dance music with fantastic mood and it illustrates on people’s colorful mind when they fall in love.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv