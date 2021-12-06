KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)

IVE(아이브 アイヴ) - ELEVEN(일레븐) (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

IVE’s < ELEVEN > performance video on Music Bank ranked the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 1.7M views just in three days. IVE is a K-Pop rookie girl group from STARSHIP Entertainment with six members including former IZ*ONE members, Wonyoung and Yujin. IVE’s performance on Music Bank last week was officially their very first debut stage but the members showed professional stage manners along with high quality vocal and dancing skills.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpvbDnkDYME