S. Korea's Top Security Adviser, Chinese Diplomat Hold Talks

South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon met with a high-ranking Chinese diplomat in China on Thursday and discussed ways to advance peace on the Korean Peninsula and other issues.

Suh held talks with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party at a hotel in Tianjin on Thursday afternoon and continued discussions over dinner.

According to the Chinese media, Suh said South Korea hopes the two nations will not spare efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula and continue cooperation in the region and protect multilateralism.

He also expressed hope that the two nations will have visits by high-ranking officials and deepen substantive cooperation in trade, culture and quarantine.

In response, Yang reportedly said that as strong advocates of multilateralism and free trade, the two nations should continue cooperation to ensure the stability of global industry networks and supply chains.

He added China also hopes to play a constructive role in efforts to settle lasting peace on the peninsula.

The two officials reportedly agreed to push for a virtual summit between their leaders, should the COVID-19 pandemic impede Chinese President Xi Jinping from visiting Seoul in person.

According to an unnamed South Korean government official familiar with the latest talks, the two sides agreed to continue communication between their leaders, despite quarantine making it impossible for Xi to travel outside Beijing.

The official added that President Moon Jae-in and President Xi can stay in touch over the phone or through videoconference whenever deemed necessary.

Xi has yet to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul following Moon's trips to China in 2017 and 2019.