Hwasa’s songs listed on World Digital Song Sales Chart

2021-12-06
2021-12-06
Two tracks on Hwasa’s latest single album “Guilty Pleasure” have placed within the top 10 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.
According to Billboard Magazine on Dec. 1, “I’m a B,” the lead track from “Guilty Pleasure,” and “Bless U” have made it to 7th and 10th place respectively.
The magazine said Hwasa is the first female K-pop solo artist to have two tracks enter the top 10 on the World Digital Song Sales chart simultaneously.
