Hwasa’s songs listed on World Digital Song Sales Chart

2021-12-06

K-POP Connection


Two tracks on Hwasa’s latest single album “Guilty Pleasure” have placed within the top 10 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart. 


According to Billboard Magazine on Dec. 1, “I’m a B,” the lead track from “Guilty Pleasure,” and “Bless U” have made it to 7th and 10th place respectively. 


The magazine said Hwasa is the first female K-pop solo artist to have two tracks enter the top 10 on the World Digital Song Sales chart simultaneously. 

