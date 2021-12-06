BTS ‘Butter’ earns Variety’s Record of the Year award

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
BTS' global-hit "Butter" has been selected as the Record of the Year by U.S. magazine Variety.
BTS won the award for their 2nd English language single during Variety's Hitmakers event held in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
It is the 2nd time that BTS won the title from Variety magazine after winning it for the first time with “Dynamite,” their first English single, in 2019.
