Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

BTS to hold live concert in Seoul next year

2021-12-06

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul next year. 

The group recently finished its sold-out live concert series in Los Angeles with success even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced in a brief posting on the group’s official Twitter account “See you in Seoul, March 2022” without providing other details. 

Big Hit officials said the company will push for a live concert next year as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >