BTS to hold live concert in Seoul next year

HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
2021-12-06
2021-12-06
BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul next year.
The group recently finished its sold-out live concert series in Los Angeles with success even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced in a brief posting on the group’s official Twitter account “See you in Seoul, March 2022” without providing other details.
Big Hit officials said the company will push for a live concert next year as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.
2021-12-06
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
