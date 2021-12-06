BTS to hold live concert in Seoul next year

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul next year.

The group recently finished its sold-out live concert series in Los Angeles with success even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced in a brief posting on the group’s official Twitter account “See you in Seoul, March 2022” without providing other details.

Big Hit officials said the company will push for a live concert next year as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.