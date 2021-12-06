ONF drop 6th EP

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
Boy band ONF released its 6th EP “Goosebumps” on Dec. 3.
“Goosebumps” is the last EP the band will release before five members will begin mandatory military service at the end of this month.
The new EP consists of five songs. The group will host its first solo concert “ONF 2021 Live Contact:: Code #1. [Reverse]” from Dec. 9 to 12.
The band is planning to host its first solo concert “ONF 2021 Live Contact:: Code #1 [Reverse]” for four days from Dec. 9 at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
