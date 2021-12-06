Doctor Prisoner (2) 여전하구나.

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
2021-12-06
#Drama Lines l 2021-12-06
Lines
이제 : 너 싸가지 없는 건 여전하구나.
Yi-je : You’re still the same jerk.
재환 : 뭐라고? …나이제?!
Jae-hwan : What? …Na Yi-je?!
Expression of the Week
여전하구나 (still the same)
여전하다 – adj. being the same as someone or something was before
Casual – 여전하구나, 여전하군
Semi-polite, polite – 여전하시네요
>> This expression is used among peers to say that someone or something is the same as before although a lot of time has passed.
>> It can be used in a negative or positive context. In the dialogue, Yi-je is using the expression in a negative way, saying Jae-hwan was a jerk in the past and is still a jerk.
>> However, the expression can be used positively and is often used as a greeting among people who have met for the first time in a long while. For example, “여전히 멋지세요” is a greeting used for someone you haven’t seen in a long time that means, “You still look great (although I haven’t seen you in a long time).”
