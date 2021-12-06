Menu Content

2021-22 Baek Ji-young’s Nationwide Concert Tour “Baek Hug” in Daegu

2021-12-06

K-POP Connection

Date: Dec. 18

Venue: EXCO


The Daegu leg of Baek Ji-young’s nationwide winter concert tour will be held on December 18 at EXCO. The concert tour is titled “Baek Hug” which is a play on words with Baek’s name, meaning “back hug,” with the hope that the singer’s soothing ballads and emotional songs will provide comfort and strength like a back hug to all audiences.

