2021-22 Baek Ji-young’s Nationwide Concert Tour “Baek Hug” in Daegu

Date: Dec. 18

Venue: EXCO





The Daegu leg of Baek Ji-young’s nationwide winter concert tour will be held on December 18 at EXCO. The concert tour is titled “Baek Hug” which is a play on words with Baek’s name, meaning “back hug,” with the hope that the singer’s soothing ballads and emotional songs will provide comfort and strength like a back hug to all audiences.