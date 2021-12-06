2021-22 Baek Ji-young’s Nationwide Concert Tour “Baek Hug” in Daegu

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
2021-12-06
2021-12-06
Date: Dec. 18
Venue: EXCO
The Daegu leg of Baek Ji-young’s nationwide winter concert tour will be held on December 18 at EXCO. The concert tour is titled “Baek Hug” which is a play on words with Baek’s name, meaning “back hug,” with the hope that the singer’s soothing ballads and emotional songs will provide comfort and strength like a back hug to all audiences.
2021-12-06
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >