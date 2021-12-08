KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th~December 5th)
2021-12-06
2021-12-08
Angling Weight Hooked on Bird
A cormorant, which has an angling weight dangling below the beak, struggles to fly up at Namdae stream in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.
(Yonhap News)
2021-12-06
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >