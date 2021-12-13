KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 6th~December 12th)

ELEVEN(일레븐) - IVE(아이브アイヴ) (Music Bank)





IVE’s < ELEVEN > performance on Music Bank had the most views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 783K views just in three days. This hottest rookie group who just reached their second week of promotion since debut showed professional stage manners once again, wearing burgundy colored leather outfits on a fancy golden stage set. Do not miss out LEESEO and REI’s adorable ending fairy moments.





