2021-12-13
Members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, Leeseo
Genres: K-pop, EDM, Dance-pop
Labels: Starship
Active from: 2021
Associated acts: Starship Planet
Biography:
IVE is a brand new South Korean girl group that debuted on December 1, 2021 under Starship Entertainment. The group’s name stands for “I Have.” The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Their first single album is titled “Eleven,” and is fronted by the single of the same name.
Discography:
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Eleven (single, 2021)
