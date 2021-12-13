Menu Content

IVE

2021-12-13

Members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, Leeseo

Genres: K-pop, EDM, Dance-pop

Labels: Starship

Active from: 2021

Associated acts: Starship Planet


Biography:

IVE is a brand new South Korean girl group that debuted on December 1, 2021 under Starship Entertainment. The group’s name stands for “I Have.” The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Their first single album is titled “Eleven,” and is fronted by the single of the same name. 


Discography:

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Eleven (single, 2021)

