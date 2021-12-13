2021-22 Baek Ji-young’s Nationwide Concert Tour “Baek Hug” in Seoul





Date: Dec. 26

Venue: COEX Hall D





The Seoul leg of Baek Ji-young’s nationwide winter concert tour will be held on December 26 at COEX Hall D. The concert tour is titled “Baek Hug” which is a play on words with Baek’s name, meaning “back hug.” The concert tour’s title contains hopes that the singer’s soft soothing ballads will provide comfort and strength like a warm back hug for all audiences.