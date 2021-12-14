21-year-old pianist Lee Hyuk had already been making a name for himself in the classical music world, becoming the youngest person to win the International Paderewski Piano Competition in 2016, and taking third place in the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in 2018. This year he added another feather to his cap, making it to the final round of the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition.





He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about how he began his journey in music, and what his goals are as a musician.