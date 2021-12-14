KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 6th~December 12th)
2021-12-13
2021-12-14
21-year-old pianist Lee Hyuk had already been making a name for himself in the classical music world, becoming the youngest person to win the International Paderewski Piano Competition in 2016, and taking third place in the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in 2018. This year he added another feather to his cap, making it to the final round of the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition.
He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about how he began his journey in music, and what his goals are as a musician.
2021-12-13
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >