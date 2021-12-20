Agency to Mark All Answers Correct to Disputed CSAT Question

ⓒYONHAP News

The state agency responsible for producing the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) will mark all answers correct to a disputed bioscience question on this year's exam after a court ordered the cancellation of its designated answer.

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE) is set to release updated scores starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Gahng Tae-joong, its president, apologized to test-takers, parents and the general public for the controversy and delay. He said the agency will not appeal the court order, before announcing he would resign to take responsibility.

The agency has also pledged to improve its error review process to prevent a recurrence.

Earlier in the day, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 test-takers who disputed question number 20 in the exam's bioscience part two section. The court recognized that the question had errors and ordered the relevant answer to be canceled.