Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits Waters off Jeju Island

A magnitude four-point-nine earthquake struck waters near Jeju Island on Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the temblor was reported at a location 41 kilometers west-southwest of the Jeju city of Seogwipo at 5:19 p.m.

The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 17 kilometers.

The weather agency said that people in areas close to the quake may have felt the tremor and asked for caution. So far, authorities have yet to receive reports of major damage or additional seismic tremors.

Tuesday's quake is the most powerful yet to have occurred on the Korean Peninsula this year. A total of 64 earthquakes with a magnitude of two and higher have been recorded so far this year, with four of them coming in at three or higher on the Richter scale.