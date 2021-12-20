Moon Heads Home after State Visit to Australia

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in returned home Wednesday, wrapping up a four-day state visit to Australia.

Before departing, Moon wrote on his social media that he visited the Southern Hemisphere country in order to seek cooperation in supply chains of rare earth and mineral resources and defense.

Moon added that South Korea and Australia will share technology on carbon neutrality and cooperate in the areas of hydrogen and space development.

The president arrived in Canberra on Sunday and held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison the following day to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their nations.

On Tuesday, Moon visited Sydney and discussed supply chain issues with Australian business leaders. South Korea also signed a deal with Australia on the export of the K-9 self-propelled howitzer and K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicle in a deal reportedly worth up to one-point-09 trillion won.

Moon became the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Australia in 12 years and the first foreign leader to be invited by the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon continued his week of diplomatic appointments on Friday with a summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in health care, energy and information and communication technology(ICT), while accelerating talks on a free trade deal.

Moon welcomed Mirziyoyev to the nation's capital, as he began his three-day state visit, noting that it is meaningful to hold this year's final summit meeting with the Uzbek leader, given that his first summit of the year was held virtually with Mirziyoyev, who he considers his brother.

The two sides agreed to diversify supply chains at a bilateral rare metal center that began operation in April 2019, and to expand cooperation in the development of new renewable energy and improving efficiency.

Seoul will participate in Tashkent's construction of a general hospital and national cancer center, and the two sides will also join efforts in tackling climate change and fostering future industries.

The Uzbek leader, referring to Moon as his "older brother," expressed unwavering support for his peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization, as well as his push to declare a formal end to the Korean War.