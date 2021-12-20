Private Gatherings Limited to 4, Business Curfew Reinstated

ⓒYONHAP News

The government decided this week to tighten caps on private gatherings to four nationwide and revive a 9 p.m. curfew on business hours for restaurants and cafes.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the tougher social distancing rules on Thursday at a government meeting on the COVID-19 response in Seoul.

As of Saturday, only up to four people are allowed to gather for private meetings nationwide and restaurants and cafes can only operate until 9 p.m.

Up to four fully vaccinated people can gather at restaurants and cafes, while unvaccinated people should visit alone, or use take-out or delivery services.

Entertainment facilities vulnerable to virus risks as well as restaurants and cafes should close at 9 p.m., while movie theaters, concert halls and internet cafes are allowed to operate until 10 p.m.

The prime minister said the toughened rules will be in place until January 2 and the government will reassess the virus situation at the end of the year.

President Moon Jae-in apologized for the tightened rules.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Thursday that the president made the apology, acknowledging that the government failed to curb a surge in patients with severe symptoms during "living with COVID-19," and admitted that it fell behind in preparing enough hospital beds.

President Moon vowed the prompt execution of compensation and relief funds for small business owners who are most affected by the suspension of the scheme.

He also said the country will seek to restart the transition after stabilizing the pandemic situation through the re-enforced measures.

The government also restricted gatherings for religious facilities from Saturday, as part of tightening social distancing amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19.

According to health authorities on Friday, 30 percent of a facility’s max capacity, with the cap set at 299 people, is allowed to attend regular religious services, regardless of vaccination status.

If fully vaccinated, 70 percent will be allowed.