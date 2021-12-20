Doctor Prisoner (4) 할 수 없죠

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 13th~December 19th)
간호사: 꼭 필요하신 거면 내일 과장님한테 보고한 다음에 보시죠?
Nurse: If you really need to, why don’t you do it after you report to the Chief tomorrow?
한소금:우울 증세가 심해서 당장 자살을 할지도 모르는 환잔데,
괜찮을까요? 괜찮겠죠?
Han So-geum: The patient is suffering from severe depression and may commit suicide at any moment.
Do you think it’ll be alright? It’ll be alright.
간호사:자, 자살이요?
Nurse: C..ommit suicide?
한소금:뭐 할 수 없죠. 내일 과장님한테 말씀드리고 봐야겠다.
그때까지 살아있어야 보겠지만. 그럼 수고.
Han So-geum: I guess there’s nothing we can do. I’ll just report to the Chief tomorrow and then see the patient. If the patient is still alive tomorrow. See you.
간호사: 잠시만요!
Nurse: Wait!
Expression of the Week
할 수 없죠 (there’s nothing we can do)
할 수 없다 – 어쩔 수 없다, 달리 방도가 없다 something cannot be helped
Casual – 할 수 없지
Semi-polite, polite – 할 수 없죠
>> This expression is used when there is nothing else that can be done about a certain situation.
>> It can also be used by a speaker when they have made several suggestions to a hearer but they do not accept their suggestions or cannot make a decision and the speaker is expressing resolution.
>> The expression can also be used to express “there is no other way.”
