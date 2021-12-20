2021 Apink Fan Meeting “Pink Eve”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 13th~December 19th)
Date: Dec. 31
Venue: Sejong University Daeyang Hall
Apink will be holding a fan meeting to celebrate their upcoming 10th debut anniversary. Titled “Pink Eve,” the event will be the group’s first stage together as one complete group, after taking one year to focus on individual activities. The fan meeting event will be held both offline and online on December 31 at 7PM KST.
